Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore to take part in Leonardo da Vinci podcast

Poldark hunk Aidan Turner and The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore are among the special guests on a new podcast exploring artist Leonardo da Vinci, which is to accompany Leonardo, their Amazon Prime Video drama series.

In the new series Leonardo, Turner will portray the Renaissance artist, while Highmore takes on the role of Stefani Giraldi. And the pair will discuss their roles in the eight-part Leonardo: The Official Podcast, which will launch to coincide with the show next week.

Digital Spy reported that Turner and co-star Matilda De Angelis, who plays fictional character Caterina da Cremona, will be interviewed by host Angellica Bell in the first episode, while Highmore will take part in the episode which explores masculinity on screen and the difficulties of living as a gay man in 15th century Italy.

Speaking previously in a statement about taking on the role of da Vinci, who is known for a multitude of work including the Mona Lisa, Turner said: "As we know, Leonardo da Vinci was a man who created an incredible body of work across so many disciplines. As an actor, to explore the inner workings of this great artist was a very exciting and humbling experience and I feel so fortunate to have worked with such a great team in Rome to make this series happen."

Leonardo launches on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland on 16 April, while the podcast will be available to listen to then as well. The show comes from The X-Files writer Frank Spotnitz and writer Steve Thompson, and also stars Giancarlo Giannini.