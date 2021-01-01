NEWS Kelly Osbourne teams up with Jeff Beacher for new podcast Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Osbourne has teamed up with her producer pal Jeff Beacher for a new podcast series.



The reality star and wannabe actress promised that The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show, launching on the PodcastOne network on 4 May, will be entirely uncensored and leave no stone untouched.



"I strive to be inclusive in everything I do. I want to include every single unique group. What some may have called freaks, we call family," she said in a statement.



Among the topics the pair will discuss is fame, fitness and their recent transformations - with Kelly shedding 90lbs and Jeff losing an incredible 260lbs.



They'll record and film the podcast from the penthouse at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, with entertainer Donnie Davis co-hosting.



"Kelly and Jeff together are a showstopping dynamic," Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne said.



"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to PodcastOne and know that their show will be destination programming for podcast audiences," he added.



The podcast will be launched just weeks after Kelly's mum, Sharon Osbourne, exited CBS' talk show The Talk, following an on-air controversy and allegations of racism.