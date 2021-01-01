Michael B. Jordan's Mission Impossible tribute

Michael B. Jordan wanted to pay tribute to 'Mission: Impossible' and 'The Bourne Identity' with 'Without Remorse'.

The 34-year-old star portrays lead character John Kelly in the upcoming film and also serves as producer and admitted he was drawn to the project because it reminded him of the action films he'd loved growing up.

He said: "I loved these type of movies growing up y'know? And to be able to build the action sequences… to go from a plane crash to diving underwater to jumping to the side of a burning car to jumping through glass to gunfights and hand-to-hand combat…

"For me, it was my ideal movie and I wanted to pull from a lot of movies that I loved growing up, like 'Bourne' and 'Mission: Impossible'."

And Michael is relishing his new role as a producer.

He told Total Film: "I want to have a bigger voice and I'm starting to have one now and it's fun."

Although the actor had to work hard to get in shape for his role in 'Black Panther', he had to take the training to another level for 'Without Remorse' because he wanted to stay true to his character's military background.

He said: "'Black Panther' was action but it was a different type of action. This was… I don't know man, it's so specific.

"There's going to be a whole community of military that are going to be watching this thing for all the little details and I wanted to make sure we get them all right.

"It was Navy Seal training. I worked with Buck Doyle, who's a Marine Special Forces guy.

"I spent a lot of time with him on his ranch, gun training and tactical training.

"And I worked with James Dever, who's an ex-Marine as well, weapons training, explosives, diving, skydiving, plane crashes…"