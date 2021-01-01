Zachary Quinto would return for fourth Star Trek film

Zachary Quinto believes that the cast of 'Star Trek' would be prepared to return for a possible fourth film.

The 43-year-old actor played the role of Spock in the J.J. Abrams-led trilogy of the legendary sci-fi franchise and has suggested he and fellow cast members such as Chris Pine and Zoe Saldana would be happy to return to the 'Star Trek' universe.

Zachary said: "Honestly, I have no real idea what's going on with 'Star Trek'. (But) we all love each other and we all love that experience and I'm sure if it comes back around and we're all available, I'm sure we'd be happy to jump back on board. No pun intended."

A number of different 'Star Trek' projects are in the works as Kalinda Vazquez was recently tapped to write the latest movie for Paramount Pictures, which is being produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company.

Noah Hawley had also been set to direct a film in the universe – although it has been put on hold by Paramount, with suggestions that a plot focused on a deadly virus would be seen as inappropriate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zachary revealed that he had "moved on" in terms of expecting a 'Star Trek' return but is optimistic about being surprised.

He told PopCulture: "But I don't know - that's in other people's hands and I know I, for one, have had sort of moved on in terms of any kind of expectations, but you never know as things come back in surprising ways and it's surprising times, and it could be fun if it happens."

The 'Boys in the Band' star revealed that doesn't "feel attached" to playing Spock once again.

Zachary explained: "I love that character. I love that world. I think there's a lot of possibilities of storytelling in there and I'd certainly be open to any conversation, but it depends on the who, what, where, when and how and why — and like all those questions that can only be answered in specifics, not necessarily hypothetically. So we’ll see."