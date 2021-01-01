Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

U.K. reality TV star Nikki Grahame has died following a lifelong battle with anorexia.

The star, who finished in fifth place on the seventh series of Big Brother U.K. in 2006, lost her battle with anorexia on Friday, her friend Leon Dee confirmed. She was 38.

"It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April," he shared on a GoFundMe page.

"It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.

"We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki's friends and family process the sad news," added Dee. "Full details will be released as and when we know them."

Nikki checked into a private hospital as a last-ditch attempt to treat her eating disorder in March, after her desperate friends managed to raise more than $89,791 (£65,500) to start paying for life-saving care.

"All donations have been greatly appreciated and it was heartwarming for everyone including Nikki to see how much she was loved," he went on to explain.

"Funds will be held safely in this GoFundMe until we have established an organisation supporting those suffering from anorexia to which we will make a donation in Nikki's memory. We will post updates for you with more details as soon as we have them."

Nikki’s mum Sue recently told British TV show This Morning her daughter's health battle was sparked when gyms closed during lockdown, as the star dreaded eating if she couldn't exercise.

She said: "With Covid, it sounds crazy but stuff like gyms closing impacted her. In order for her to eat she needs to know she can exercise, so when they closed it was quite a worry, the isolation as well.

"I asked her if she would come and stay with me but she said she needs to be in her home. She was (suffering terminal loneliness) she felt very cut off and spending too much time on her own with not enough to think about other than food."