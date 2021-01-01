Nick Cannon expecting twins with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon is expecting twin boys with 30-year-old DJ Abby De La Rosa.

De La Rosa announced the news on Sunday to her Instagram followers, posting snaps from a maternity photoshoot in which she appears with a shirtless Cannon.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies," she captioned the image, gushing: "Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy".

The post went on, addressing the unborn infants: "I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy."

Promising: "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support (sic)," De La Rosa added: "No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both (sic)."

This will be the second set of twins for Cannon. The TV personality already shares 9-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Additionally, he and his girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed a baby girl, Powerful Queen Cannon, in December 2020. He and Bell are also parents to a three-year-old boy, named Golden.