Vin Diesel's neighbours upset by aggressive security presence

Vin Diesel's security team has sparked a fallout with his neighbours in the Dominican Republic after hired guards blocked pedestrians and traffic so the actor could bicycle with his kids.



Following the incident, which occurred over Easter weekend, Diesel's next-door neighbour wrote a letter to the Fast & Furious star complaining that his heavy-handed security presence was disrupting fellow homeowners and residents.



"For a few weeks I have personally witnessed and heard from fellow homeowners the unprecedented and abusive display of your security people around our homes and beach," the letter, which was obtained by TMZ, began.



"Interrogating us, blocking our street with five or six SUV's. Stopping residents while walking when you ride your bicycle," it went on.



"In over ten years the homeowners in Fundadores Juanillo Beach have never endured and suffered such absurd comportment by anyone renting a home in our very small, private and very secure community," the neighbour fumed, adding: "You should know that you are visiting a community where no one is a threat to you, or anyone else that visits us."



A source has since told TMZ that Diesel has been going to the Dominican Republic for 20 years, and this is the first time any tension has occurred with the community.



The insider also explained that Diesel and his children had been handing out Easter baskets to local workers, noting there was extra security because Diesel's entire family was there.