Matthew Perry posts and deletes Friends reunion picture

Matthew Perry has teased fans by sharing a photo of himself to Instagram in a makeup chair preparing to reunite with former Friends cast members but has since deleted the image.



The snap showed Perry, who played funnyman Chandler Bing in the original NBC sitcom, gazing into a mirror, mouth slightly open, with a makeup artist hovering a brush near his face.



He captioned it: "Seconds before eating a makeup brush, not to mention reuniting with my friends."



The post reached 27,000 likes before Perry abruptly removed the photo from his account, but not before followers deduced that the star was likely to be on the set of the hotly anticipated reunion of the cast of Friends.



The meet-up, originally timed for the HBO Max launch in May 2020, has been delayed throughout the pandemic, but finally appears to be going ahead. Perry's co-star, David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the hit show, told Andy Cohen in early March that the cast and crew would begin production “in a little over a month".



“I’m heading out to L.A.,” he said, remarking: “So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”



Along with Perry and Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc are also expected to appear in the reunion special, which does not yet have a confirmed release date.