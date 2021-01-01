NEWS Henry Cavill shares new relationship to Instagram Newsdesk Share with :





Henry Cavill has made his relationship with new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Instagram official.



The Justice League star took to social media on Saturday to profess his adoration for Viscuso, posting a snap of the pair playing chess as he gazes affectionately at her across the table.



"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill wrote in the caption.



The smitten pic has since accrued over 2.2 million likes and more than 30,000 comments, with many expressing well wishes for the happy couple.



Viscuso, who is currently the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, one of the production companies behind Cavill's films Man of Steel and Enola Holmes, then reposted the same image to her account.



"Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?" she quipped.



Although no further details are known about the blossoming romance, according to People, Viscuso, who is now 31, appeared on a 2005 episode of MTV's My Super Sweet 16. The lavish birthday bash was featured on season 1 of the hit reality series, depicting Viscuso partying it up after she moved to San Diego from Roswell, New Mexico.