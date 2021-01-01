Channing Tatum developing Magic Mike reality show

Channing Tatum has teamed up with Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh to develop a reality show in which ordinary men will become strippers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Real Magic Mike will hit HBO Max later this year, with Tatum and Soderbergh among the executive producers.

The series is to feature ten men who have "lost their magic", who go about competing for a cash prize and the chance to perform at the Magic Mike Live stage show in Las Vegas.

An official synopsis reads that the show's participants "will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence".

It adds: "As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo, but only one will be the Real Magic Mike".

HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey commented on the upcoming project, noting: "From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe."

She went on: “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out."