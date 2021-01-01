NEWS Phoebe Waller-Bridge to play female lead in Indiana Jones 5 Newsdesk Share with :





Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly landed the female lead in Indiana Jones 5.



Reports that a fifth movie, starring Harrison Ford as the titular whip-cracking archaeology professor-turned-adventurer, have been swirling since 2016, and in December last year, it was confirmed that the highly-anticipated movie was in the works.



Plot details are still under wraps, and no further information on Waller-Bridge's role has been released, according to Deadline.



Production is due to start this summer, and Steven Spielberg, who has helmed all four of the previous films in the action-adventure saga, has handed over directing duties to James Mangold but will stay on as producer.



Mangold is still meeting with actors ahead of cameras rolling later this year, and the film is set to be released in July 2022.



Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will join Spielberg as producers, while John Williams, who has worked on the 40-year-old Indiana Jones franchise since Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, will also return as composer.



Waller-Bridge shot to superstardom thanks to her critically-acclaimed show Fleabag, for which she won Best Actress and Best Comedy Series at the 2019 Emmys.



She also served as the executive producer on the thriller series Killing Eve and was hired to help pen the script for the upcoming James Bond blockbuster No Time to Die.



Waller-Bridge was also recently cast opposite Donald Glover in the Amazon Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in which she will serve as executive producer and writer.