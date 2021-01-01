Sophie Rundle is a first-time mum

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle is a first-time mother.

The 32-year-old British actress, who also played the love interest of George Clooney's character in The Midnight Sky, announced the happy news of her son's arrival on her Instagram page.

"Our little boy, who arrived safely and happily over the Easter weekend and changed the game forever. My little egg. My overflowing, grateful heart," she wrote alongside the picture on Sunday.

Sophie accompanied the message with two photos, in one she is seen lying down and cuddling the newborn, while the second snap shows the star kissing the top of her baby's head.

The baby boy is the first child for the actress and her partner Matt Stokoe.

Sophie only revealed her pregnancy in February - two months after she battled a "nice juicy bout of Covid-19".