Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome first child

Macaulay Culkin is a new dad.

The former child star and actress Brenda Song welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota Song Culkin, on 5 April in Los Angeles. The little boy weighed six pounds and 14 ounces (3.1 kilograms).

In a statement to Esquire magazine, the couple simply commented: "We're overjoyed."

Little Dakota is named after Culkin's sister, who died following a car accident in 2008.

The baby news will be a surprise to many as neither Culkin nor Song revealed they were expecting, although he shared in an interview with Esquire last year that he and his girlfriend were trying to start a family.

"We practice a lot. We're figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I'm ovulating,'" the 40-year-old joked.

Culkin and Song, 33, have been in a relationship since 2017.