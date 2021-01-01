Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce motion

Kanye West won't be fighting Kim Kardashian's divorce demands after filing his response with identical custody requests.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty officially pulled the plug on their 2014 marriage by filing for divorce in February, when she asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

Now Kanye has responded by seeking the same terms, as well as shutting down any spousal support request - just as Kim did in her original motion, while he also suggests they each cover their own legal fees, according to court papers obtained by TMZ.

As in Kardashian's filing, West asked that the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

The rapper also fails to list an official date of separation.

Finances shouldn't be a problem for the estranged couple as there is already a prenuptial agreement in place, while both stars are now said to have reached billionaire status.

Last week the reality TV star was declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine bosses, less than a month after Kanye was reported to have become the richest black man in U.S. history, with a reported net worth of $6.6 billion.

The marriage was the first for West and the third for Kardashian.