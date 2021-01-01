Lena Dunham relied on prescription pills to avoid disappointing people

Lena Dunham was "thrust" into sobriety after realising she had become too reliant on anti-anxiety drugs to avoid "disappointing people".

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is celebrating three years sober after kicking her prescription pill habit in 2018, and the actress revealed she initially didn't see anything wrong with taking the drugs to help her relax while socialising.

"I just remember being so terrified of the idea of disappointing people that really for me, at first, I was like, 'If I can take these drugs and they make me more like myself, isn't that a better thing?'," Dunham told Drew Barrymore on her U.S. talk show.

"And then suddenly I realised I was becoming less and less like myself and suddenly it was like sobriety wasn't a choice for me. I was thrust into it because I realised there was no other way that I was going to get back to the life that I loved," she went on.

The 34-year-old is thankful she recognised her struggle when she did, reflecting: "I love to think it was this very Zen choice, like, 'You know what? I think I'm just gonna have a dry January,' and then it turned into a dry every day, but no, it was like, 'Girl, you've got to get it together!'"

Sharing that becoming sober was "the greatest thing I ever did" Dunham gushed: "I feel blessed... The greatest friends of my life have come out of sobriety."