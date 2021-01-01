DMX's fiancee honours rapper's memory with tattoo tribute

DMX's grieving fiancee has had a lasting tribute to the late rap icon tattooed onto her arm following his death on Friday.

Desiree Lindstrom was by the Party Up (Up In Here) hitmaker's side as he passed away at a hospital in White Plains, New York, a week after suffering a heart attack.

Now celebrity tattoo artist Krystal Kills has helped her friend honour DMX's memory by inking the words, "Dog Love", followed by an "X", on the inside of her forearm.

The design is a reference to the hip-hop star's 2006 song of the same name, and is said to be a phrase he frequently uttered, according to TMZ.

Kills uploaded a photo of her work on Instagram on Sunday as she shared a special message for Lindstrom, the mother of DMX's four-year-old son Exodus - the youngest of his 15 kids.

"I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable," Kills wrote in the caption.

Addressing Lindstrom, she added: "I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I'm glad I got to witness it. The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family."