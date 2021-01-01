NEWS Lena Dunham inspired by Ever After Drew Barrymore for new film Newsdesk Share with :





Lena Dunham has been inspired by Drew Barrymore's 1998 fairytale Ever After for her upcoming film Catherine, Called Birdy.



Based on a 1994 children's novel by Karen Cushman, the movie will tell the story of a teenage girl in Medieval England who deters her father's attempts to place her in an arranged marriage.



Dunham is now in London preparing to shoot the passion project, and during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she told Barrymore Ever After has been a major influence.



"I'm in England right now because I'm about to start shooting a film that I've been trying to make for almost 10 years," Dunham shared.



"It's called Catherine, Called Birdy, and it's a medieval coming-of-age comedy," she went on.



"...Which I have has some Ever After inspiration happening in it," Dunham revealed, explaining: "so it's kind of kismet that I'm getting to look at your face right now, because I've been looking at your face on some vision boards for my medieval coming-of-age comedy."



Barrymore then recited a comic line from the film, her character's name, "Danielle!", and the pair laughed together before Dunham added: "I can't believe what you gave me, the gift of yelling Danielle!"



Catherine, Called Birdy will star Bella Ramsey as the titular character, alongside Andrew Scott, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Billie Piper.