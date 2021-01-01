Lucy Liu to play Helen Mirren's villainous sister in Shazam! sequel

Lucy Liu has joined forces with Helen Mirren to play villainous sisters in the upcoming sequel to superhero blockbuster Shazam!

The 52-year-old actress will portray Kalypso, the second daughter of the ancient Greek titan Atlas and the sister of Hespera, set to be played by Mirren, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

It was also announced that as well as the Charlie's Angels star, newcomer Rachel Zegler has been added to the cast.

The 19-year-old singer/actress will next be seen playing the lead role of Maria in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story movie adaptation.

Mirren's casting was confirmed last month and she released a statement revealing her excitement at landing the villainous role.

"I am privileged to join the team of incredible artists who join together to create the wonder world of Shazam! And it was my stepson's favourite as a kid. We have family photos of him dressed as Shazam from 42 years ago!" she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Asher Angel will return as Billy Batson, who upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam, played once again by Zachary Levi.

Director David F. Sandberg, who helmed the original 2019 DC Comics hit, will also back behind the camera for the follow-up.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to begin production in May, ahead of a June 2023 release.