Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rian Johnson express sadness at closure of California cinema chains

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rian Johnson and many more filmmakers have expressed their disappointment at the closure of ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres in California.

It was announced on Monday that ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, which had six locations each in the Los Angeles area, including the iconic Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard, which most recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, would not be reopening after shutting their doors more than a year ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the news on social media, Gordon-Levitt wrote, "I'm so sad. I remember going to the Cinerama Dome to see Star Trek IV with my dad when I was little. So many memories since then."

His Looper director Johnson tweeted, "Well this sucks. Every single person who worked at the Arclight loved movies, and you felt it. Sending love to every usher, manager and projectionist who rocked that blue shirt and made it such a special place."

Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad wrote, "This really makes me sad. I have so many incredible memories of the #CineramaDome and of watching movies at #ArclightCinemas," while The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood shared, "This is so painful. The Arclight is my go-to. Clean, great sound, assigned stadium seating, great popcorn, usher movie introductions. A true movie-going experience."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos commented, "This is gut-wrenching for the employees and movie-lovers. I will always be grateful #MyBigFatGreekWedding premiered at the ArcLight and played at Pacific Theaters. Thank you," while Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu also recalled a premiere experience.

"What sad news. I loved this theater. And I had my first premiere for my first movie #StepUp2TheStreets there. I snuck out of the movie early so I could cut a piece of the red carpet out and keep it. It sits on my desk... man this is hard to read," he tweeted.