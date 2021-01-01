NEWS Shonda Rhimes's Bridgerton greenlit for two more seasons Newsdesk Share with :





Shonda Rhimes has landed a deal with Netflix to make another two seasons of hit show Bridgerton.



According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, bosses at the streaming giant have signed up for a third and fourth season of the period drama, even though the second season is currently still in production.



Renewal for seasons three and four follows a hugely successful debut which saw the show break Netflix's viewing record and the departure of season one leading man Rege-Jean Page.



"This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy (Beers) and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience," executive producer Rhimes said in a statement obtained by the publication, while Netflix's Bela Bajaria added: "Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."



The second season of the Regency drama is expected to be based on Julia Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and will chronicle a new romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's search for love.



However, fans were disappointed to see the departure of British star Page earlier this month. He had originally signed on to the series with a one-year deal to play male lead Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.