Mark Wahlberg keen to get daughter back on the road after golf cart crash

Mark Wahlberg is looking forward to the day his eldest daughter passes her driving test even though she smashed up his golf cart after jumping out from behind the wheel.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, the actor admitted 17-year-old Ella was taking the idea of driving a little too lightly and the recent crash she caused on the golf course set her straight.

"She's doing fantastic, so I can't wait to get her her first car soon...," he shared. "She finally realised that it's not a game, getting behind the wheel. She jumped out of a golf cart and left me there to crash..., so we've gone back to the drawing board...

"I'm in the passenger seat and she was messing around. I'm like, 'You have to slow down; there's a sharp corner here...' And she said, 'It's OK, it's fine,' and then she started to veer off the road... and she just bailed out.

"She'll be driving safe and soon, hopefully."

Mark and his wife Rhea are also parents to sons Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12, as well as 11-year-old daughter Grace.