Nicole Kidman treats Keith Urban to pedicures

Nicole Kidman has been helping her husband Keith Urban keep his feet in tip-top condition by treating the singer and their daughters to at-home pedicures.

The Big Little Lies star takes on the role of beautician every now and then to fully pamper Urban and their girls, Faith, 10, and Sunday, 12, although she admitted the Blue Ain't Your Color hitmaker is a "pretty low-maintenance guy".

"I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures," Kidman told InStyle magazine, explaining she uses Seratopical's Heel Souffle as a healing balm.

It's a product the Oscar winner, who serves as a brand ambassador for the company, has come to rely on for her self-care, revealing she slathers her own feet with the cream at the end of each night: "Then I put my little bed socks on and wake up with the softest feet. I am so glamorous!" she laughed.

The quick beauty routine is something Kidman has made sure to maintain throughout the COVID shutdown because her own mother "always smells good and looks good".

"I try to make myself presentable in the morning," she shared, adding: "It's so easy not to even bother in quarantine, and I've been through periods like that before."