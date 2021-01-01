Catherine Zeta-Jones 'presumes' her children will follow parents into acting

Catherine Zeta-Jones won't be surprised if her two children with Michael Douglas become Hollywood stars in their own right, because they were always able to "hold their own" with Broadway kids at summer camp.

The Chicago star revealed she and Michael have tried to warn Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, about the pressures of life as an actor, but despite their efforts to convince them otherwise, the siblings appear to be keen to follow in the family business.

Catherine isn't really against the idea of her kids pursuing careers in the dramatic arts, if that's what they wish, and admitted she could see they had the talent to succeed in showbusiness early on.

"The journey I've had as an actor has been extraordinary, and so I can only encourage them to do what they love," she explained on U.S. breakfast show Today.

"They're both bright and they're both studying history and politics, and they get all their brains from me!" she laughed.

"But that said, Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft," Catherine went on.

"They know what celebrity is, they know the good, the bad, warts and all of that, but they're passionate about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp... My kids went off to summer camp every year, theatre camp with all the Broadway kids, and they held their own very, very well," she gushed.

The Welsh beauty insisted her husband was the perfect person to share his experience of growing up as the son of a famous actor in the late Kirk Douglas, but even that hasn't turned Dylan and Carys off.

"Michael's experience was, 'It's a hard act to follow when your dad's Spartacus,'" Catherine shared.

"So in a way, one would think there's so many open doors for people to go into the same business as their parents, but in fact, one has to really prove themselves more and it's hard to be prepared to (sic)," she added.