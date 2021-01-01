NEWS David Hasselhoff's daughter bares all for European Playboy Newsdesk Share with :





David Hasselhoff's daughter is set to make history as the first plus-size model to pose nude for Playboy.



Hayley Hasselhoff will also appear on the cover of the Europe edition of the May men's magazine and the 28-year-old insisted her dad was supportive of his kid's decision to bare all inside.



Hayley told MailOnline: "My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career. My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done."



The model, whose mother is David's ex-wife Pamela Bach, shot the pictures in Paris, France during lockdown and reveals she had to wear her own lingerie, because her team found it difficult to source items to fit her.



Hayley admitted she had to consider the offer to strip for Playboy at first, sharing: "I was like, 'Oh Playboy...' and then I had a think and I was like, 'Oh cool! I get to make this movement for curvy women during a global pandemic and let them know they have every right to celebrate their bodies'."



She went on: "Looking at those images, I have to say there were definitely moments on set where I was apprehensive because it was my first time ever shooting something like this... but then that positive thought came back in and said, 'Hold on a second, that's the whole reason you're here today'."



Hayley recalled: "The day was fun but I look back at it more as empowering. I felt very empowered when I left set; I felt like I was grounded and had taken ownership of my body."



She then urged every person to accept that they are desirable regardless of their shape or size.



"If you're a size two to somebody that's a size 16 to 18, your body doesn't have to be objectified if you celebrate it in such an artful way. I am very, very proud of the photos. I think they look gorgeous," she said.