George Clooney reuniting with ER pals for virtual benefit

George Clooney is set to reminisce about the early days of his career by reuniting with the stars of hit hospital drama ER for a virtual benefit.

The Ocean's Eleven star will catch up with old pals Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, and Anthony Edwards for a special Earth Day episode of Stars in the House on 22 April.

Also joining him for the trip down memory lane will be Alex Kingston, Goran Visnjic, Laura Innes, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Ceron, Yvette Freeman, Conni Marie Brazelton, CCH Pounder, and Gloria Reuben, who currently serves as the president of the global clean water non-profit, Waterkeeper Alliance, which will be one of the charities benefitting from the YouTube get-together.

It was Reuben's idea to reunite the gang for a worthy cause, with the help of Stars in the House creators and hosts, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so," she shared in a statement issued to People.com.

"I've been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for 15 years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison. We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!"

The event will also benefit The Actors Fund, which supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry during times of need.

The ER special will take place at 8pm ET on StarsInTheHouse.com, as well as the series' YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/starsinthehouse), and People.com's social media platforms.

The medical drama series, created by Michael Crichton, ran from 1994 until 2009, and helped to launch the careers of Clooney, Margulies, and Wyle, among others.

Meanwhile, the Stars in the House TV reunions will continue this Wednesday with Cagney & Lacey stars Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly.

Previous reunion specials have featured the casts of The West Wing, Little House on the Prairie, Grey's Anatomy, and The Waltons.