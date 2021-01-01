Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman triumph at Costume Designers Guild Awards

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman added to their 2021 trophy haul on Tuesday night with wins at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom designer Ann Roth - who previously won the Best Costume Design Oscar for 1996's The English Patient - picked up the Period Film prize, while the Contemporary honour went to Promising Young Woman's Nancy Steiner, and Bina Daigeler scored the Sci-Fi/Fantasy trophy for Mulan.

Roth and Daigeler have been nominated for this year's Best Costume Design Oscar alongside Alexandra Byrne for Emma, Trish Summerville for Mank, and Massimo Cantini Parrini for Pinocchio. That ceremony takes place on 25 April.

Among the TV categories, there were wins for Shay Cunliffe for Westworld, Debra Hansen for the sitcom Schitt’s Creek, Gabriele Binder for Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, and Paul Tazewell for the Broadway musical Hamilton, while Shonda Rhimes and her production partner Betsy Beers were feted with the guild’s Distinguished Collaborator Award at the virtual prizegiving, hosted by actress Lana Condor.

The full list of winners at the 2021 CDGAs is as follows:

Excellence in Period Film: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Ann Roth

Excellence in Contemporary Film: Promising Young Woman - Nancy Steiner

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film: Mulan - Bina Daigeler

Excellence in Short Form Design: Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle - Vertical Cinema 'The Stunt Double' short film - April Napier

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television: Hamilton - Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Period Television: The Queen’s Gambit: 'End Game' - Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Contemporary Television: Schitt’s Creek: 'Happy Ending' - Debra Hanson

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television: Westworld: 'Parce Domine' - Shay Cunliffe.