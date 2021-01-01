Chadwick Boseman's career celebrated in Netflix documentary special

Chadwick Boseman's career will be celebrated by his collaborators in an upcoming Netflix documentary special.

The Black Panther actor stunned the world when he passed away at the age of 43 last August following a secret battle with cancer, something which he never disclosed to his film collaborators.

His last two films - Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and George C. Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - were Netflix projects, with the latter being released posthumously, and on Tuesday, officials at the streaming giant announced that they'd put together a documentary special, Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist, to celebrate his legacy.

The official synopsis reads: "Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist is an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor's incomparable artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, George C. Wolfe, Branford Marsalis, Phylicia Rashad and more take us behind the scenes to explore Boseman's extraordinary commitment to his craft."

The trailer for the special, which was released on Tuesday to accompany the surprise news, opens with Boseman saying, "I'm Chadwick Boseman. I am an artist. People call me an actor, I wouldn't necessarily call myself an actor, I would call myself an artist."

The special will also feature appearances from his Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira, his Get On Up director Tate Taylor, 42 director Brian Helgeland, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-stars Taylour Paige and Glynn Turman.

Boseman is currently the favourite to posthumously win the Best Actor Oscar on 25 April for his performance in the latter film, following wins at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Critic's Choice Awards, among others.

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist will be released on Saturday and be available to stream for 30 days.