NEWS Sharon Osbourne to break silence about The Talk exit on political news show Newsdesk Share with :





Sharon Osbourne will break her silence about her exit from U.S. TV show The Talk during an interview with Bill Maher on his weekly show Real Time on Friday.



The chat will come just days after The Talk returned to CBS without Osbourne after a month-long hiatus following an awkward stand-off between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood over race.



Underwood recently revealed she had not spoken to Osbourne since their on-air feud.



Returning to the show on Monday, Underwood told viewers, "As you may know, during our break, Sharon decided to leave The Talk. We need to process the events of that day and what happened since, so we can get to the healing."



Osbourne and Underwood's falling out came as the Brit attempted to defend her friend Piers Morgan following comments he made on Good Morning Britain about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's admission to Oprah Winfrey in an interview that she suffered from suicidal thoughts.



Osbourne defensively insisted on The Talk that Morgan's remarks were not racist and she shouldn't be considered racist for being his friend, prompting a heated debate between herself and Underwood.