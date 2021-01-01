NEWS Renee Zellweger to star in Michael Patrick King's new golf comedy Newsdesk Share with :





Renee Zellweger has signed up to star in a new golf comedy co-written and directed by Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King.



The Oscar-winning actress will play a former golfer who gave up her career to become a wife and mother in The Back Nine, which will be directed and produced by King, according to Deadline.



The movie will follow the story of Casey Jones, who gave up her golf career so her husband could have one. However, when her 25-year-old marriage falls apart, and her son goes to college, Casey dusts off the clubs in an effort to turn professional and redefine the "back nine" of her life.



The comedy has been written by King, Jhoni Marchinko, and Krista Smith, who are also serving as executive producers on the flick, alongside Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli.



King said in a statement: "Jhoni and Krista and I are very excited to have the amazing Renee Zellweger do our movie The Back Nine. A stunning actress with incredible range, she can make you laugh and cry and has a great golf swing. What more could anyone want?"



Landline Pictures, headed by Amy Baer, landed the upcoming sports comedy, and the former Sony exec said the project was the perfect first movie for the studio.



"Landline is so fortunate to launch with Back Nine anchoring our inaugural slate. It's the perfect film for our mandate - star-driven, aspirational, relatable, and wildly funny. Michael and Renee are a formidable team and are going to make a classic movie for a broad audience," she shared.