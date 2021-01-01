NEWS Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern to star in Florian Zeller's The Son Newsdesk Share with :





Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern have been tapped to star in Florian Zeller's next movie, The Son.



The French playwright has been making a name for himself this awards season for his feature film directorial debut The Father, which he adapted from his play of the same name and directed.



On Wednesday, it was announced that he has lined up his next film, a movie adaptation of his 2018 play The Son, and recruited Jackman and Dern to play his leads.



In The Son, The Greatest Showman actor plays Peter, who has a busy life with his new partner Emma and their baby. His life is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate, played by Dern, turns up with their teenage son Nicholas.



He seems troubled - he is distant, angry, and has been skipping school - and asks to live with his father for a change. Peter strives to be a better father, but the weight of Nicholas' condition sets the family on a dangerous course.



"The Son is a deeply human story which, I believe, connects us all; I hope audiences will be profoundly moved by this family's journey," Zeller said in a statement, reports Variety and Deadline. "Both Hugh and Laura naturally convey great warmth, compassion, and vulnerability... inviting our audience to embrace and feel every moment. The story is set in a vibrant and very much alive New York, an important character. The movie should make us call family and friends to tell them that they are wholly loved and not alone."



Much like The Father, which stars Anthony Hopkins in the BAFTA-winning lead role, The Son has been adapted from Zeller's stage play by Zeller and Christopher Hampton, who won the BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay on Sunday.



The Father is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.