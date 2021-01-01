NEWS Ruby Rose asked Morgan Freeman to record her voicemail message Newsdesk Share with :





Ruby Rose regrets begging co-star Morgan Freeman to record her cell phone voicemail message after learning he hates being asked to do just that.



The Shawshank Redemption actor is known for his really deep and unique voice, which has won him unusual acting roles such as the God in the Bruce Almighty and Evan Almighty films.



And when Orange is the New Black star Ruby worked alongside the legend for new crime thriller Vanquish, she decided to take the plunge and ask the Oscar winner if he'd drop his dulcet tones for her phone greeting message.



"You know, you walk on set and you hear, 'Ruby?'" she told pop star Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show, pretending to talk like Morgan. "I'm like, 'God? God just said my name. Where is he?'... And then he ended up doing my voicemail."



The Australian actress was delighted, and so were callers, who heard the special greeting when Ruby couldn't answer her phone, until her attention was drawn to the fact that her co-star hates such requests.



"It was really amazing," she raved, "until my friend sent me this link (to a report) that Morgan Freeman hates doing people’s voicemails. And I was like, 'Cool, thanks for sending that'. Now, forever, I'm going to be wondering if he hated doing that."