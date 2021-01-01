Kristin Cavallari and estranged husband sued over alleged dog attack

Kristin Cavallari and her estranged husband Jay Cutler have been sued by a man claiming one of their dogs bit him.

Nathan Beam alleges he was attacked by the couple's dog in June, 2020, while he was installing cable and satellite service at a home in Franklin, Tennessee.

In legal papers, he confirms neither Cutler nor Cavallari were at the home at the time, but their dogs were "unrestrained" and walking around the property.

Beam claims the couple's German Shepherd, Kona, bit his left thumb and "would not let go for several seconds" as he bent over to pick up something he had dropped.

He alleges he did nothing to harass the canine, and said Cavallari's assistant came out to give him a paper towel to clean up his hand, before telling him to leave the property immediately.

Beam is suing for damages, claiming he suffered from physical injuries, as well as mental anguish, and a loss of earnings, according to TMZ. He also alleges the couple knew their dogs were dangerous, stating that Cavallari has previously alluded to one of the dogs being a "trained killer" on social media.

His lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Davidson County Circuit Court and summons have been issued for both Cutler and Cavallari. It remains unclear what links the stars, who split last year, have to the property.