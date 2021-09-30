NEWS Tom Hiddleston plays coy about James Bond casting rumours Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Hiddleston has started taking rumours he's set to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond very seriously.



The Thor star is one of the fan favourites to take on the role, alongside Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and Idris Elba, and he's beginning to realise that whatever he says is being held up as a clue about his casting.



Speaking to British movie magazine Empire, Hiddleston said, "What can I say that you don't already know? It's interesting in itself that I've suddenly become very aware of what I'm saying, is it not? Because there's something about what I'm saying that becomes the story... for the world outside.



"Whatever I say, I've found, generated more questions."



Craig's final outing as Bond, No Time to Die, had been due to premiere in April 2020 but was put on hold several times amid the pandemic. It's currently slated to hit theatres on 30 September 2021.



Hiddleston will be seen reprising his role as Loki, Thor's adopted brother, in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Loki, which also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku, premieres on 11 June and consists of six episodes.