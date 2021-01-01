NEWS Kris Jenner advises Kim Kardashian 'kids come first' amid Kanye West divorce Newsdesk Share with :





Kris Jenner is helping Kim Kardashian through her divorce with Kanye West.



The reality TV star and beauty mogul is currently in the middle of her third divorce following her split from the rapper- the father of her four kids - and speaking as part of WSJ Magazine's The One series, Kim's mum Kris insisted their children are the number one priority.



"I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," explained Kris. "If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through... no matter how much you're hurting.



"I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids."



The mum-of-six divorced her late first husband, Robert Kardashian, in 1991, and second spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, in 2014, with the latter becoming finalised in 2015.



Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after nearly seven years of marriage, following the Gold Digger hitmaker's tumultuous 2020, which included a failed U.S. presidential campaign.



Earlier this month, they agreed to joint custody of their four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - and agreed that they didn't need spousal support.



Neither of them has yet commented publicly on the split.