Justin Theroux still good friends with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Writer/actor Justin Theroux enjoys regular calls and texts with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.



The stars called time on their two-year marriage at the end of 2017 after almost seven years together, but they are known to have stayed friendly, and Theroux even joined Aniston and a number of their mutual pals for a pre-Thanksgiving celebration in 2019.



Now, in a cover story for Esquire magazine, The Leftovers star admitted that they continue to frequently catch up over video calls and via text, and it's a bond he truly treasures.



"I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other," Theroux shared. "We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship."



"We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship," he added, noting it is Aniston's sense of humour that really tickles him. "Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person.



"It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."



Theroux recognises their close relationship as exes is uncommon, but for him, it's nothing out of the ordinary.



"I think that when you get good at relationships - and here I am, single - if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship," he reasoned.



"Who wants to take a s**t while you're walking out the door?"



The way Theroux and Aniston have adapted their friendship post-marriage has really impressed their close circle of celebrity friends, including comedy star Will Arnett.



"In a lot of ways, it's kind of seamless," Arnett told Esquire. "It speaks volumes about both of them. When you've been with somebody in that way, you'll always be connected. And it's hats off to them for how much attention they give that, and how important it is to both of them to maintain that love. I think it's really remarkable."



And although Theroux, who will turn 50 this summer, has been single since the end of his romance with Aniston, that doesn't mean he isn't looking for love - something he hopes to find once he's able to socialise safely again.



"I want partnership," the actor shrugged. "Like everybody."