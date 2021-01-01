Pete Davidson to star as Joey Ramone in new biopic

Pete Davidson has signed on to play punk rocker Joey Ramone in the upcoming biopic, I Slept With Joey Ramone.

According to Variety, the Saturday Night Live star will take on the titular character in the Netflix and STXfilms movie, which is based on a memoir of the same title, penned by Ramone’s brother Mickey Leigh. The adaptation comes with the blessing of the Estate of Joey Ramone and additionally, Leigh will serve as an executive producer.

“When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else," said Adam Fogelson, the chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, shared in a statement published by Variety.

"Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way," he went on, adding: “I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family.”

Jason Orley, who previously directed Davidson in Hulu’s Big Time Adolescence as well as his Netflix comedy special Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, is to helm the movie.

The announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of Ramone’s death.