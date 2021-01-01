Brad Pitt set to cameo in The Lost City of D

Brad Pitt is set to make a cameo appearance in 'The Lost City of D'.

The 57-year-old actor has been handed a cameo role alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the upcoming romantic action-adventure comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move comes after Sandra, 56, made a cameo appearance in Brad's new action movie 'Bullet Train', which recently wrapped filming.

The actress is producing and starring in 'The Lost City of D', and she used her showbiz contacts to help cast one of the most sought-after men in Hollywood.

The upcoming film - which has been described as a screwball adventure - tells the story of a reclusive romance novelist who lives in fear of finding herself stuck on a book tour with her cover model.

However, they both get caught up in a jungle adventure when they're kidnapped and their relationship takes a dramatic turn.

Sandra plays the author in the movie, and Channing stars as the model. However, the makers of the movie are remaining tight-lipped about Brad's role in the project.

The film is expected to begin shooting in the Dominican Republic in the next few months.

Meanwhile, Brad previously admitted to regretting some of his choices earlier in his career.

The film star admitted to regretting the times he'd ignored his own instincts and passions for particular projects.

He said: "People are telling you that you should be doing this, and other people are saying you should be doing that. There was this defining film I never got to do, a Coen brothers film called 'To the White Sea'. We had an opportunity to go, and then it was shut down.

"Then another interesting opportunity arose, and instead I was talked into: ‘No, you need to be doing this other thing. You can get to your art project later.’ I ended up taking that advice."