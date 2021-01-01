Mads Mikkelsen joins Indiana Jones 5

Mads Mikkelsen is stepping into another blockbuster role after signing on to join Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5.

The Another Round star, who last year replaced Johnny Depp as Fantastic Beasts villain Gellert Grindelwald, has been added to the cast of James Mangold's film but details of his role have not been disclosed.

Mikkelsen also played a bad guy in James Bond film Casino Royale.

Producers hope the film will start shooting sometime this summer, and the movie is set to hit cinemas in late July 2022.

The news of Mikkelsen's involvement comes after it was recently confirmed Waller-Bridge had landed the lead role in the new instalment of the adventure franchise, which sees Mangold take over the directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who is still serving as a producer and will be closely involved with production.

John Williams will also return to score the film.