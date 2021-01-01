Rami Malek powering up for season two of hit podcast Blackout

Rami Malek is plugged in for a second season of the hit apocalyptic podcast thriller Blackout.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star will reprise his role of Simon Itani, a small town DJ-turned-activist trying to survive amid a massive power cut as he fights to protect his family and community.

How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King is joining the cast for the show's second run, which will be written and co-directed by Jeremy Novick and Stef Abel Horowitz. Oscar-winner Rami is also on board to serve as a producer.

Because the podcast's first season was so popular, Blackout is also in line for a potential TV series commission, although there is no word yet on whether or not Rami will appear in a small screen version.

The podcast's second season is due to debut this summer.

Season one of Blackout has been downloaded more than 12 million times and topped the Apple podcast chart's fiction category.