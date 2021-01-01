Topher Grace regretting physical comedy of Home Economics

Actor Topher Grace regrets agreeing to tackle physical comedy for his new show Home Economics, because it's no longer fun for his ageing body.

The former That '70s Show star initially thought it would be a breeze pretending to fall off a chair, getting stuck in a bounce house, and tumbling off a treadmill.

However, when it came time to shoot the sequences, Topher realised he's a little too old to be taking so many knocks.

"I'm 42 and it's not fun anymore to do," he confessed on U.S. show The View.

"It's funny, because the last time I did stuff like this I was in my mid-20s and I thought, when I read it (the script), I go, 'This will be a piece of cake,' and then I'm doing it and you don't have to do it once, you have to do it for many, many takes."

Topher insists he will continue performing the silly stunts for Home Economics because the show has been a hit since it premiered in the U.S. earlier this month.

"So no it's not fun but people seem to be enjoying it, so unfortunately I think I'm gonna have to do it for a while, but just know I'm suffering for my art!" Topher joked.

Home Economics follows the frustrating relationship between three adult siblings who are all in different financial situations, with Topher playing Tom - a struggling middle-class author. The show also stars Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro and Karla Souza.