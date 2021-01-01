NEWS Gal Gadot: 'Princess Diana inspired my Wonder Woman performance' Newsdesk Share with :





Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman was inspired by the late Princess Diana.



The 35-year-old actress has revealed her empathetic approach to playing the DC Comics Amazonian warrior princess - real name Diana Prince - was influenced by a documentary she watched about the late royal, who was renowned for her charity work.



"I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana, like the real royal, the English Princess Diana," she told Vanity Fair's Cocktail Hour Live! show. "There was a part where they say that she always, she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people and that was like, 'Ding, ding, ding,' that should be the Wonder Woman we have."



Gal, who first played Wonder Woman in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, wanted her version of the iconic superhero to resonate with audiences and be someone people felt they could connect with.



"And it completely communicates what you just mentioned about the compassion because you know, I wanted to portray a character that people will, you know, will be inspired by but also be able to relate to," she added. "How can you connect to a goddess that's super strong and has it all and (is) super perfect?



"I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart."



Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, was affectionately known as the "people's princess" and became a well-known campaigner, raising awareness about issues including AIDS, homelessness, poverty, cancer, and landmines.



The royal was most recently portrayed by Emma Corrin in the popular Netflix series The Crown, with Corrin winning a Golden Globe for her performance.