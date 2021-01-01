NEWS Actress Helen McCrory dies Newsdesk Share with :





Helen McCrory has died at the age of 52 following a secret battle with cancer.



The English actress, perhaps best known for her roles in the TV series Peaky Blinders and three Harry Potter films, passed away on Friday.



Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, confirmed the sad news in a Twitter post.



"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from family and friends," he wrote. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.



"She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."



McCrory launched her career as a theatre actress in the early 1990s but later landed supporting roles in films such as Interview with the Vampire, Charlotte Gray, and Casanova.



She also notably portrayed Cherie Blair in 2006's The Queen, and Peter Morgan's follow-up, The Special Relationship.



Elsewhere, she starred as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders and took on the part of Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, a character which she reprised in the two final films of the series.



McCrory and Billions star Lewis wed in 2007. They are parents to 14-year-old daughter Manon and son Gulliver, 13.