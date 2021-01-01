NEWS Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to produce and star in killer podcast Newsdesk Share with :





Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is getting into the popular true crime podcast business - he'll produce and star in new scripted series Mask of Sanity.



The actor and Joe Derrick, his producing partner at Ill Kippers Productions, will oversee the audio series, based on the riveting real-life story of a journalist on the trail of a serial killer, according to Deadline.



Coster-Waldau has not confirmed which role he will play.



"Mask of Sanity is a great example of the storytelling that Joe Derrick and myself want Ill Kippers to make," Nikolaj shares in a statement. "Entertaining, unexpected and thought-provoking, keeping the audience guessing right to the end... We can't wait to share it with listeners everywhere through Audible."



The series will debut later this year (21).



The Danish actor and producer shot to worldwide fame with his portrayal of Jaime Lannister in the long-running HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, playing the character from 2011 to 2019.