Sebastian Stan wants to do a food travel show with Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan has publicly declared that he wants to do a food travel show with Anthony Mackie.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-stars share a fondness for dining out and food in general, and inspired by Stanley Tucci's popular CNN food series, Searching For Italy, they've come up with a plan to turn their passion into a travel show.

"I want to pitch Anthony and I doing what Stanley Tucci is doing on CNN right now through Italy," Stan told pop star Kelly Clarkson on her American daytime talk show.

"I feel that he (Mackie) and I should go through Europe, visiting restaurants and giving back feedback (sic). I feel like that could be something we could do," he went on.

And Mackie is totally on board with the idea.

"I'm with that," he added, while Kelly joked, "If you need a third wheel, fine, I'll do it."

Stan is currently reprising his role of James 'Bucky' Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Disney+ show alongside Mackie, who is once again playing Sam Wilson/The Falcon. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, also starring Wyatt Russell, concludes on Friday.