John Stamos exploring kidnapping of Frank Sinatra's son in new podcast

John Stamos is heading to the podcast world to reexamine the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra's son.

The Fuller House star will executive produce and narrate The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra, in which he will take listeners through the circumstances surrounding the 1963 scare, when Frank Sinatra Jr., then 19, was taken from Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino in Nevada.

Sinatra, Jr. was released just two days later after the Hollywood icon paid the ransom demand.

The story will be told from the perspective of mastermind Barry Keenan, who was desperately broke and came up with the kidnapping idea after claiming to have heard the voice of God through his car radio.

He was subsequently imprisoned for the kidnapping, along with two accomplices, although he was later deemed legally insane at the time of the crime.

The Wondery series will feature exclusive excerpts from Keenan's side of the story, as well as interviews with family members and other key players, reports Deadline.com.

The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra will debut on 27 July on all major podcast platforms.