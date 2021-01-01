Jane Fonda isn't sure about her film future

Jane Fonda “doesn’t know” if she’ll return to movies.

The 83-year-old actress enjoyed years of success on the big screen but in recent years has left behind her “snobbish” attitude to TV and understood her “future” lies in television because it is a better medium for older women.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I was one of those movie people who, for a long time, was snobbish about TV.

“Aaron Sorkin offered me this ongoing role in ‘The Newsroom’ and I realised, ‘This is my future.’ I’m old.

“Television is more forgiving for older women, and so I said, ‘OK, I’m going to start paying attention.’

“So I started watching TV and now I don’t know if I’m going to go back into movie theatres. I just love television.”

The ‘Grace and Frankie’ star has never been interested in becoming a director because she prefers being part of a team, rather than the leader.

Asked if she’s ever wanted to direct, she said: “No. I’m not a good leader. I look like a leader, but I’m not. I’m very uncomfortable being out front. What I love about movie-making and television is the collaborative part of it, people working together. I never liked to be the head. I freeze.

“[Robert] Redford always used to say, ‘Why don’t you?’ And I could just never explain to him why I’m not interested.

“If I’m one of a pack, then all of my juices begin to flow.

“And I seem like a leader because I have a lot of ideas, but I’m not the ultimate person responsible. I just love working and then coming home and having a martini or getting in a hot bath."