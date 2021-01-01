Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo to write live-action Cinderella evil stepsisters film

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo have been hired to write a live-action movie focusing on the origins of Cinderella's evil stepsisters.

The duo, who recently wrote and starred in the critically-acclaimed Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, will team up once again to pen the script for the Disney musical comedy, which is in development, according to Deadline.

Sources told the outlet that it's not yet known if Wiig and Mumolo will star in the movie, but even if they were to appear in the film, it wouldn't be as the evil stepsisters as they will be played by younger actresses.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell will serve as producers, Deadline reports.

The live-action fairytale reimagines the classic story of Cinderella from the point of view of her infamous evil stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine.

It will begin with the stepsisters' early childhood, through to the marriage of their mother Lady Tremaine to Cinderella's father, and the eventual happy ending of their bullied and put-upon stepsister, when she marries Prince Charming.

In the 2015 live-action version of the Disney fairytale, which starred Lily James as the eponymous princess, Sophie McShera and Holliday Grainger played Drizella and Anastasia, respectively.

Wiig and Mumolo have a history of writing hugely successful movies together and were the brains behind the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, which landed the duo a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the Oscars.