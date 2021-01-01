Adjoa Andoh calls Rege-Jean Page a 'friend for life' ahead of Bridgerton exit

Adjoa Andoh thinks Rege-Jean Page will be missed on the set of Bridgerton.

The London-born actor played the Duke of Hastings in season one of the Netflix period drama, and Adjoa has admitted she'll miss him on set, even though his exit makes sense for the arc of the story.

Adjoa, who plays Lady Danbury in the hit show, told Daily Pop:

"We're following the overriding framework of Julia Quinn's beautiful novels. There are eight Bridgerton children: one down, seven to go."

She explained season two of the series will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey.

"That's the arc of the show," Andoh went on, adding: "We all love Rege and we're all going to miss Rege."

Despite Page's exit from the show, Adjoa remains good friends with the actor, revealing they share "a love for punk".

She said: "He's a lovely man and he'll be my friend for life."

Page himself recently told Variety that he was at peace with moving on from the character.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end, give us a year,” he said, reflecting: “It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

The actor also mused that retiring the character at the end of season one provided some closure for audiences.

“I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he shared, noting: “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”