Tom Felton & Jason Isaacs add tributes to Harry Potter co-star Helen McCrory

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs have added their tributes to Helen McCrory on social media following the British actress' death on Friday.

The actress, who played Narcissa Malfoy in the film series, lost her battle with cancer at her home in London and Tom has taken to Instagram to thank her for influencing his own career.

The actor, who played her son Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, wrote: "So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen - She was always relentlessly herself - razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it."

His movie father, Isaacs, who portrayed Narcissa's evil husband Lucius, added: "Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to (my wife) Emma (Hewitt), 'I think I've just met the greatest actress I've ever seen'."

He went on: "After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don't think that any more... I know it."

He added his late co-star was: "scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet".

"As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggling with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight," he wrote.

"Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They've lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids."

McCrory's husband, Billions star Damian Lewis, announced her passing on Twitter on Friday, noting she died peacefully at home, following a "heroic battle" with cancer.