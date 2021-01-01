Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo writing movie based on Cinderella's stepsisters

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will write a new Disney movie based on Cinderella's evil stepsisters.

The duo will pen the script for the flick that will reimagine 'Cinderella' from the point of view of her infamous stepsisters. The plot will follow Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine from their early childhood through to the marriage of their universally beloved stepsibling and beyond as they struggle to uphold their family's legacy.

Kristen and Annie were previously nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for 'Bridesmaids' although sources say it is unknown at this time if the pair will be starring in the new film as it is so early in development.

Insiders have added that even if they do appear in the movie, it wouldn't be as the stepsisters as the plan is for them to be played by younger actresses.

Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are producing the flick for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

It is the latest project in which Disney has put its famous antagonists as the centre of the plot. 'Cruella', the movie about '101 Dalmatians' Cruella de Vil, will be released later this year and stars Emma Stone in the lead role.

The studio is also developing 'Gaston and LeFou', a 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel TV series for Disney+ with Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles from the 2017 live-action take on the movie.

Kristen recently starred in 'Wonder Woman 1984' as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah and spoke of her delight to be approached for the superhero sequel.

The 47-year-old actress said: "I loved the first one so much, and it was just a dream for me to pack up my stuff and go to London for eight months and know that I was working on this movie, it was such a life-career dream for me.

"I was also nervous about it all too because it’s such a big world that I was stepping into and you guys had already established such a great character and tone, the stories of Wonder Woman.

"I just thought, 'Oh my gosh, I’m going to be in this movie and there are so many fans. It was so nerve-wracking.'"